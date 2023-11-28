Who's Playing

Miss. State Bulldogs @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Miss. State 6-0, Georgia Tech 2-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will be playing at home against the Miss. State Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McCamish Pavilion. Georgia Tech might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Wednesday.

It's hard to win when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Georgia Tech found out the hard way. They took a serious blow against the Bearcats, falling 89-54. Georgia Tech has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the defeat, Georgia Tech got a solid performance out of Kowacie Reeves Jr., who scored 14 points along with 3 blocks.

Meanwhile, Miss. State put another one in the bag on Friday to keep their perfect season alive. They came out on top against the Colonels by a score of 74-61.

Miss. State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Cameron Matthews led the charge by scoring 12 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 steals. Josh Hubbard was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

The Yellow Jackets' defeat dropped their record down to 2-2. As for the Bulldogs, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Miss. State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 42.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.