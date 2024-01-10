Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Notre Dame 6-9, Georgia Tech 8-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Notre Dame has enjoyed the comforts of home their last six games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off in an ACC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McCamish Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Fighting Irish couldn't handle the Blue Devils and fell 67-59. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Notre Dame in their matchups with Duke: they've now lost three in a row.

Notre Dame struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 95-87 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles. Georgia Tech didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Georgia Tech's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Kyle Sturdivant, who almost dropped a triple-double on 11 points, ten rebounds, and nine assists, and Kowacie Reeves Jr. who scored 17 points. Those nine assists set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Baye Ndongo, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds.

The Fighting Irish's defeat dropped their record down to 6-9. As for the Yellow Jackets, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Notre Dame have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Notre Dame is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Georgia Tech is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Notre Dame, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

Series History

Notre Dame has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Tech.