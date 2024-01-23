Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Pittsburgh 11-7, Georgia Tech 9-9

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2017, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McCamish Pavilion. Georgia Tech is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

On Saturday, the Yellow Jackets came up short against the Cavaliers and fell 75-66. Georgia Tech has struggled against Virginia recently, as their match on Saturday was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the loss, Georgia Tech had strong showings from Naithan George, who scored 15 points along with nine assists, and Baye Ndongo, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds.

Even though Pittsburgh has not done well against Duke recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Panthers managed a 80-76 win over the Blue Devils.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Pittsburgh to victory, but perhaps none more so than Blake Hinson, who made all 7 shots he took from beyond the arc racking up 24 points and 0 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaland Lowe, who scored 17 points along with six assists.

The Yellow Jackets have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-9 record this season. As for the Panthers, their win bumped their record up to 11-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Pittsburgh struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Georgia Tech came up short against Pittsburgh when the teams last played back in March of 2023, falling 89-81. Will Georgia Tech have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.