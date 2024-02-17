Who's Playing

Syracuse Orange @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Syracuse 16-9, Georgia Tech 10-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.00

What to Know

Georgia Tech will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at McCamish Pavilion. Georgia Tech is limping into the game on a four-game losing streak.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 16 to 5 on offense, a fact Georgia Tech found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell just short of the Fighting Irish by a score of 58-55.

Despite their loss, Georgia Tech saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ibrahima Sacko, who scored 13 points, was perhaps the best of all.

Even though Syracuse has not done well against the Tar Heels recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. The Orange walked away with an 86-79 win over the Tar Heels. The score was all tied up 42-42 at the break, but Syracuse was the better team in the second half.

Syracuse's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Judah Mintz, who scored 25 points along with five rebounds and three steals. Mintz didn't help Syracuse's cause all that much against the Tigers on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match. Maliq Brown was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

The Yellow Jackets have not been sharp recently as the team's lost seven of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-15 record this season. As for the Orange, their victory bumped their record up to 16-9.

While only Syracuse took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be Georgia Tech's 11th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-5 against the spread).

Everything went Georgia Tech's way against the Orange in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 as the Yellow Jackets made off with a 96-76 victory. Does Georgia Tech have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Orange turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Syracuse is a slight 1-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Orange as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Georgia Tech and Syracuse both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.