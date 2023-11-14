Who's Playing

Current Records: UMass Lowell 2-0, Georgia Tech 2-0

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The UMass Lowell River Hawks will head out on the road to face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McCamish Pavilion. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.8% better than the opposition, a fact UMass Lowell proved on Friday. They put a hurting on the Big Green on the road to the tune of 81-48. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 49-19.

Meanwhile, even though Howard scored an imposing 85 points on Thursday, Georgia Tech still came out on top. The Yellow Jackets had just enough and edged the Bison out 88-85. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Miles Kelly out in front who earned 27 points along with 6 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Kowacie Reeves Jr., who earned 15 points along with 7 rebounds.

The River Hawks' victory bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Yellow Jackets, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 2-0.

UMass Lowell is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 19-10 record against the spread.





The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

