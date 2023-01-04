Who's Playing

Auburn @ Georgia

Current Records: Auburn 11-2; Georgia 10-3

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs lost both of their matches to the #20 Auburn Tigers last season on scores of 60-83 and 72-74, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Bulldogs and Auburn will face off in an SEC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum. UGA is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

The Rider Broncs typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday UGA proved too difficult a challenge. UGA snuck past Rider with a 78-72 win. UGA got double-digit scores from four players: guard Kario Oquendo (17), guard Terry Roberts (17), guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim (15), and guard Mardrez McBride (11).

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the Tigers capped 2022 off with a 61-58 victory over the Florida Gators. The top scorers for Auburn were guard Wendell Green Jr. (14 points), forward Johni Broome (14 points), and forward Jaylin Williams (13 points).

Their wins bumped UGA to 10-3 and Auburn to 11-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when UGA and Auburn clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Auburn have won nine out of their last 14 games against Georgia.