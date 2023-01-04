Who's Playing
Auburn @ Georgia
Current Records: Auburn 11-2; Georgia 10-3
What to Know
The Georgia Bulldogs lost both of their matches to the #20 Auburn Tigers last season on scores of 60-83 and 72-74, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Bulldogs and Auburn will face off in an SEC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum. UGA is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.
The Rider Broncs typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday UGA proved too difficult a challenge. UGA snuck past Rider with a 78-72 win. UGA got double-digit scores from four players: guard Kario Oquendo (17), guard Terry Roberts (17), guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim (15), and guard Mardrez McBride (11).
Meanwhile, on Wednesday the Tigers capped 2022 off with a 61-58 victory over the Florida Gators. The top scorers for Auburn were guard Wendell Green Jr. (14 points), forward Johni Broome (14 points), and forward Jaylin Williams (13 points).
Their wins bumped UGA to 10-3 and Auburn to 11-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when UGA and Auburn clash.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Auburn have won nine out of their last 14 games against Georgia.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Auburn 74 vs. Georgia 72
- Jan 19, 2022 - Auburn 83 vs. Georgia 60
- Feb 02, 2021 - Georgia 91 vs. Auburn 86
- Jan 13, 2021 - Auburn 95 vs. Georgia 77
- Feb 19, 2020 - Georgia 65 vs. Auburn 55
- Jan 11, 2020 - Auburn 82 vs. Georgia 60
- Feb 27, 2019 - Auburn 78 vs. Georgia 75
- Jan 12, 2019 - Auburn 93 vs. Georgia 78
- Feb 10, 2018 - Auburn 78 vs. Georgia 61
- Jan 20, 2018 - Auburn 79 vs. Georgia 65
- Mar 01, 2017 - Georgia 79 vs. Auburn 78
- Dec 29, 2016 - Georgia 96 vs. Auburn 84
- Feb 24, 2016 - Auburn 84 vs. Georgia 81
- Feb 06, 2016 - Georgia 65 vs. Auburn 55