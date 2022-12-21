Who's Playing

Chattanooga @ Georgia

Current Records: Chattanooga 8-4; Georgia 8-3

What to Know

The Chattanooga Mocs and the Georgia Bulldogs will compete for holiday cheer at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a victory while Chattanooga will be stumbling in from a loss.

Chattanooga was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 83-79 to the Belmont Bruins. Center Jake Stephens did his best for the Mocs, finishing with 32 points (a whopping 41% of their total) and five dimes in addition to 20 boards and five blocks.

Meanwhile, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday UGA proved too difficult a challenge. UGA had enough points to win and then some against Notre Dame, taking their matchup 77-62. The Bulldogs can attribute much of their success to forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, who had 15 points, and center Braelen Bridges, who had 18 points along with six rebounds. Bridges hadn't helped his team much against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Mocs are expected to lose this next one by 5. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Sunday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Chattanooga is now 8-4 while UGA sits at 8-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Chattanooga is 353rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.2 on average. The Bulldogs have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 28th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 5-point favorite against the Mocs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Chattanooga won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.