Who's Playing

E. Tennessee State @ Georgia

Current Records: E. Tennessee State 3-3; Georgia 4-2

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Stegeman Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It looks like UGA got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. The game between the Bulldogs and the UAB Blazers on Tuesday was not particularly close, with UGA falling 87-73. Guard Justin Hill (17 points) was the top scorer for UGA.

As for E. Tennessee State, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell just short of the App. State Mountaineers by a score of 74-70. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but E. Tennessee State had been the slight favorite coming in.

The losses put the Bulldogs at 4-2 and the Buccaneers at 3-3. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UGA has only been able to knock down 40.40% percent of their shots, which is the 39th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. E. Tennessee State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 42nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

E. Tennessee State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.