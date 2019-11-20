How to watch Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Georgia vs. Georgia Tech basketball game
Who's Playing
Georgia (home) vs. Georgia Tech (away)
Current Records: Georgia 3-0; Georgia Tech 2-0
What to Know
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are 0-4 against the Georgia Bulldogs since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Wednesday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Georgia Tech coming into their contest against the Elon Phoenix last Monday, the squad laid those doubts to rest. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 29 turnovers, Georgia Tech took down Elon 64-41.
Meanwhile, UGA took their matchup last week with ease, bagging a 100-66 win over the Delaware State Hornets. Georgia's F Rayshaun Hammonds was one of the most active players for the team as he posted a double-double on 26 points and 14 boards.
Their wins bumped the Yellow Jackets to 2-0 and the Bulldogs to 3-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 146
Series History
Georgia have won all of the games they've played against Georgia Tech in the last five years.
- Dec 22, 2018 - Georgia 70 vs. Georgia Tech 59
- Dec 19, 2017 - Georgia 80 vs. Georgia Tech 59
- Dec 20, 2016 - Georgia 60 vs. Georgia Tech 43
- Dec 19, 2015 - Georgia 75 vs. Georgia Tech 61
