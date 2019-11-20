How to watch Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Georgia (home) vs. Georgia Tech (away)

Current Records: Georgia 3-0; Georgia Tech 2-0

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are 0-4 against the Georgia Bulldogs since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Wednesday. Georgia Tech will face off against Georgia on the road at 7 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 29 turnovers, Georgia Tech took down the Elon Phoenix 64-41 last week.

Meanwhile, Georgia entered their matchup last Friday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They steamrolled the Delaware State Hornets 100-66. No one put up better numbers for the Bulldogs than F Rayshaun Hammonds, who really brought his A game. He dropped a double-double on 26 points and 14 rebounds.

Their wins bumped Georgia Tech to 2-0 and Georgia to 3-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Yellow Jackets and the Bulldogs clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Georgia have won all of the games they've played against Georgia Tech in the last five years.