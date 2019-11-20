How to watch Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Georgia vs. Georgia Tech basketball game
Who's Playing
Georgia (home) vs. Georgia Tech (away)
Current Records: Georgia 3-0; Georgia Tech 2-0
What to Know
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are 0-4 against the Georgia Bulldogs since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Wednesday. Georgia Tech will face off against Georgia on the road at 7 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 29 turnovers, Georgia Tech took down the Elon Phoenix 64-41 last week.
Meanwhile, Georgia entered their matchup last Friday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They steamrolled the Delaware State Hornets 100-66. No one put up better numbers for the Bulldogs than F Rayshaun Hammonds, who really brought his A game. He dropped a double-double on 26 points and 14 rebounds.
Their wins bumped Georgia Tech to 2-0 and Georgia to 3-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Yellow Jackets and the Bulldogs clash.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Georgia have won all of the games they've played against Georgia Tech in the last five years.
- Dec 22, 2018 - Georgia 70 vs. Georgia Tech 59
- Dec 19, 2017 - Georgia 80 vs. Georgia Tech 59
- Dec 20, 2016 - Georgia 60 vs. Georgia Tech 43
- Dec 19, 2015 - Georgia 75 vs. Georgia Tech 61
