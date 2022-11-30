Who's Playing

Hampton @ Georgia

Current Records: Hampton 1-5; Georgia 5-2

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Hampton Pirates at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Stegeman Coliseum. UGA should still be feeling good after a win, while Hampton will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Bulldogs strolled past the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 62-47. UGA's guard Justin Hill filled up the stat sheet, picking up 14 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, a victory for Hampton just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 97-70 to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Hampton was surely aware of their 20.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Guard Marquis Godwin (18 points) was the top scorer for the Pirates.

The Bulldogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 18.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

UGA is now 5-2 while Hampton sits at 1-5. UGA is 2-2 after wins this season, and Hampton is 1-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 17-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.