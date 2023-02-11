Who's Playing
Kentucky @ Georgia
Current Records: Kentucky 16-8; Georgia 14-10
What to Know
The Kentucky Wildcats are 12-1 against the Georgia Bulldogs since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Wildcats and UGA will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Stegeman Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
UK ended up a good deal behind the Arkansas Razorbacks when they played on Tuesday, losing 88-73. One thing holding UK back was the mediocre play of guard Antonio Reeves, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, UGA was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 78-74 to the Ole Miss Rebels. Despite the loss, UGA got a solid performance out of center Braelen Bridges, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds.
The Wildcats are now 16-8 while the Bulldogs sit at 14-10. UK doesn't typically stay down for long -- they're 6-1 after losses this year -- so UGA (5-4 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kentucky have won 12 out of their last 13 games against Georgia.
- Jan 17, 2023 - Kentucky 85 vs. Georgia 71
- Jan 08, 2022 - Kentucky 92 vs. Georgia 77
- Jan 20, 2021 - Georgia 63 vs. Kentucky 62
- Jan 21, 2020 - Kentucky 89 vs. Georgia 79
- Jan 07, 2020 - Kentucky 78 vs. Georgia 69
- Jan 15, 2019 - Kentucky 69 vs. Georgia 49
- Mar 09, 2018 - Kentucky 62 vs. Georgia 49
- Dec 31, 2017 - Kentucky 66 vs. Georgia 61
- Mar 10, 2017 - Kentucky 71 vs. Georgia 60
- Feb 18, 2017 - Kentucky 82 vs. Georgia 77
- Jan 31, 2017 - Kentucky 90 vs. Georgia 81
- Mar 12, 2016 - Kentucky 93 vs. Georgia 80
- Feb 09, 2016 - Kentucky 82 vs. Georgia 48