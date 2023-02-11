Who's Playing

Kentucky @ Georgia

Current Records: Kentucky 16-8; Georgia 14-10

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats are 12-1 against the Georgia Bulldogs since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Wildcats and UGA will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Stegeman Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

UK ended up a good deal behind the Arkansas Razorbacks when they played on Tuesday, losing 88-73. One thing holding UK back was the mediocre play of guard Antonio Reeves, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, UGA was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 78-74 to the Ole Miss Rebels. Despite the loss, UGA got a solid performance out of center Braelen Bridges, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds.

The Wildcats are now 16-8 while the Bulldogs sit at 14-10. UK doesn't typically stay down for long -- they're 6-1 after losses this year -- so UGA (5-4 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kentucky have won 12 out of their last 13 games against Georgia.