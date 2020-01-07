How to watch Georgia vs. Kentucky: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Kentucky @ Georgia

Current Records: Kentucky 10-3; Georgia 10-3

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs will be playing in front of their home fans against the #14 Kentucky Wildcats at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stegeman Coliseum. UGA is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, the Bulldogs took down the Memphis Tigers 65-62 on Saturday. The Bulldogs got double-digit scores from four players: F Rayshaun Hammonds (15), G Anthony Edwards (13), G Donnell Gresham Jr. (12), and G Sahvir Wheeler (10).

Meanwhile, UK greeted the new year with a 71-59 victory over the Missouri Tigers. UK's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Immanuel Quickley, who had 23 points, and F Nick Richards, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds in addition to four blocks.

The Wildcats and UGA now sit at an identical 10-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UGA enters the matchup with 80.8 points per game on average, good for 17th best in college basketball. The Wildcats have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the 34th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 46.10%. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.99

Series History

Kentucky have won all of the games they've played against Georgia in the last six years.