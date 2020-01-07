How to watch Georgia vs. Kentucky: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Georgia vs. Kentucky basketball game
Who's Playing
Kentucky @ Georgia
Current Records: Kentucky 10-3; Georgia 10-3
What to Know
The Georgia Bulldogs will be playing in front of their home fans against the #14 Kentucky Wildcats at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stegeman Coliseum. UGA is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, the Bulldogs took down the Memphis Tigers 65-62 on Saturday. The Bulldogs got double-digit scores from four players: F Rayshaun Hammonds (15), G Anthony Edwards (13), G Donnell Gresham Jr. (12), and G Sahvir Wheeler (10).
Meanwhile, UK greeted the new year with a 71-59 victory over the Missouri Tigers. UK's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Immanuel Quickley, who had 23 points, and F Nick Richards, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds in addition to four blocks.
The Wildcats and UGA now sit at an identical 10-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UGA enters the matchup with 80.8 points per game on average, good for 17th best in college basketball. The Wildcats have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the 34th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 46.10%. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $34.99
Series History
Kentucky have won all of the games they've played against Georgia in the last six years.
- Jan 15, 2019 - Kentucky 69 vs. Georgia 49
- Mar 09, 2018 - Kentucky 62 vs. Georgia 49
- Dec 31, 2017 - Kentucky 66 vs. Georgia 61
- Mar 10, 2017 - Kentucky 71 vs. Georgia 60
- Feb 18, 2017 - Kentucky 82 vs. Georgia 77
- Jan 31, 2017 - Kentucky 90 vs. Georgia 81
- Mar 12, 2016 - Kentucky 93 vs. Georgia 80
- Feb 09, 2016 - Kentucky 82 vs. Georgia 48
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ohio State vs Maryland odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Ohio State vs. Maryland game 10,000...
-
Louisville vs. Miami odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Louisville vs. Miami (Fla.) game 10,000...
-
Bracketology: Butler a new No. 1 seed
There are some surprising teams on the top line in Jerry Palm's latest NCAA Tournament bracket...
-
Duke's Moore breaks bone in right hand
Duke's battle with injuries continues, as key freshman wing Moore will be 'out for awhile'
-
Coaches Poll: Louisville, OSU slip
Florida State and San Diego State also made big jumps in this week's Coaches Poll
-
AP Top 25: Baylor jumps up to No. 4
The top three remains unchanged, but Baylor and Auburn enter the top 5 of the rankings, replacing...
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic