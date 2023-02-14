Who's Playing
LSU @ Georgia
Current Records: LSU 12-13; Georgia 15-10
What to Know
The Georgia Bulldogs' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the LSU Tigers at 8:30 p.m. ET Feb. 14 at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs should still be feeling good after a victory, while LSU will be looking to regain their footing.
The Kentucky Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday UGA proved too difficult a challenge. UGA bagged a 75-68 win. They can attribute much of their success to guard Justin Hill, who had 15 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, LSU ended up a good deal behind the Texas A&M Aggies when they played this past Saturday, losing 74-62. Guard Adam Miller (18 points) was the top scorer for LSU.
The Bulldogs are now 15-10 while the Tigers sit at 12-13. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UGA has only been able to knock down 41.80% percent of their shots, which is the 35th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. LSUs have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 41.30% percent of their shots, which is the 20th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
LSU have won six out of their last ten games against Georgia.
- Feb 16, 2022 - LSU 84 vs. Georgia 65
- Feb 23, 2021 - Georgia 91 vs. LSU 78
- Jan 06, 2021 - LSU 94 vs. Georgia 92
- Mar 07, 2020 - LSU 94 vs. Georgia 64
- Feb 16, 2019 - LSU 83 vs. Georgia 79
- Jan 23, 2019 - LSU 92 vs. Georgia 82
- Feb 24, 2018 - Georgia 93 vs. LSU 82
- Jan 16, 2018 - Georgia 61 vs. LSU 60
- Feb 25, 2017 - Georgia 82 vs. LSU 80
- Jan 26, 2016 - LSU 89 vs. Georgia 85