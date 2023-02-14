Who's Playing

LSU @ Georgia

Current Records: LSU 12-13; Georgia 15-10

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the LSU Tigers at 8:30 p.m. ET Feb. 14 at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs should still be feeling good after a victory, while LSU will be looking to regain their footing.

The Kentucky Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday UGA proved too difficult a challenge. UGA bagged a 75-68 win. They can attribute much of their success to guard Justin Hill, who had 15 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, LSU ended up a good deal behind the Texas A&M Aggies when they played this past Saturday, losing 74-62. Guard Adam Miller (18 points) was the top scorer for LSU.

The Bulldogs are now 15-10 while the Tigers sit at 12-13. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UGA has only been able to knock down 41.80% percent of their shots, which is the 35th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. LSUs have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 41.30% percent of their shots, which is the 20th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

LSU have won six out of their last ten games against Georgia.