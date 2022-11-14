Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) @ Georgia

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 1-1; Georgia 1-1

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs will square off against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Stegeman Coliseum. Miami (Ohio) should still be riding high after a victory, while the Bulldogs will be looking to right the ship.

UGA came up short against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons this past Friday, falling 81-71. Guard Kario Oquendo had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 4-for-11 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 25 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Miami (Ohio) at home against the Goshen Maple Leafs this past Saturday as the team secured an 87-44 win.

UGA is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past two games, so buyers beware.

UGA and the RedHawks now sit at an identical 1-1. A pair of last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulldogs have allowed their opponents an average of 9.5 steals per game, the 35th most in college basketball. But Miami (Ohio) enters the game with 5.5 steals per game on average, good for 21st best in college basketball. In other words, UGA will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 13.5-point favorite against the RedHawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.