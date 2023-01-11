Who's Playing

Mississippi State @ Georgia

Current Records: Mississippi State 12-3; Georgia 11-4

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Mississippi State Bulldogs and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 14 of 2017. UGA and MSU will face off in an SEC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum. UGA is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

UGA came up short against the Florida Gators this past Saturday, falling 82-75. Guard Kario Oquendo wasn't much of a difference maker for UGA; Oquendo played for 29 minutes but put up just nine points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, MSU beat the Ole Miss Rebels 64-54 this past Saturday. MSU's forward Will McNair Jr. filled up the stat sheet, picking up 13 points along with seven boards. McNair Jr.'s performance made up for a slower game against the Tennessee Volunteers last week. McNair Jr.'s points were the most he has had all season.

UGA ended up a good deal behind MSU when they played when the two teams previously met in January of last year, losing 88-72. Maybe UGA will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Mississippi State have won five out of their last eight games against Georgia.