Who's Playing
Mississippi State @ Georgia
Current Records: Mississippi State 12-3; Georgia 11-4
What to Know
The Georgia Bulldogs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Mississippi State Bulldogs and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 14 of 2017. UGA and MSU will face off in an SEC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum. UGA is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.
UGA came up short against the Florida Gators this past Saturday, falling 82-75. Guard Kario Oquendo wasn't much of a difference maker for UGA; Oquendo played for 29 minutes but put up just nine points on 3-for-10 shooting.
Meanwhile, MSU beat the Ole Miss Rebels 64-54 this past Saturday. MSU's forward Will McNair Jr. filled up the stat sheet, picking up 13 points along with seven boards. McNair Jr.'s performance made up for a slower game against the Tennessee Volunteers last week. McNair Jr.'s points were the most he has had all season.
UGA ended up a good deal behind MSU when they played when the two teams previously met in January of last year, losing 88-72. Maybe UGA will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia
Series History
Mississippi State have won five out of their last eight games against Georgia.
- Jan 12, 2022 - Mississippi State 88 vs. Georgia 72
- Dec 30, 2020 - Mississippi State 83 vs. Georgia 73
- Jan 18, 2020 - Mississippi State 91 vs. Georgia 59
- Feb 20, 2019 - Mississippi State 68 vs. Georgia 67
- Feb 03, 2018 - Mississippi State 72 vs. Georgia 57
- Feb 14, 2017 - Georgia 79 vs. Mississippi State 72
- Mar 10, 2016 - Georgia 79 vs. Mississippi State 69
- Feb 13, 2016 - Georgia 66 vs. Mississippi State 57