Who's Playing

Notre Dame @ Georgia

Current Records: Notre Dame 7-3; Georgia 7-3

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It was close but no cigar for UGA as they fell 79-77 to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last week. Guard Terry Roberts (16 points) and guard Kario Oquendo (15 points) were the top scorers for the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, the contest between Notre Dame and the Marquette Golden Eagles on Sunday was not particularly close, with Notre Dame falling 79-64. A silver lining for Notre Dame was the play of forward Nate Laszewski, who had 20 points in addition to seven rebounds.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 7-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: UGA is stumbling into the matchup with the 27th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.3 on average. The Fighting Irish have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 362nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 7.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.