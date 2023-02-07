Who's Playing

Ole Miss @ Georgia

Current Records: Ole Miss 9-14; Georgia 14-9

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Bulldogs and the Ole Miss Rebels will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stegeman Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

UGA has to be aching after a bruising 82-57 defeat to the Texas A&M Aggies this past Saturday. UGA was surely aware of their 12-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. The losing side was boosted by guard Justin Hill, who had 20 points. Hill hadn't helped his team much against the Auburn Tigers this past Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Hill's points were the most he has had all year.

Ole Miss lost a heartbreaker to the Vanderbilt Commodores when they met last March, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. It was close but no cigar for Ole Miss as they fell 74-71 to Vanderbilt. Guard TJ Caldwell wasn't much of a difference maker for the Rebels; Caldwell finished with only nine points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

The Bulldogs came out on top in a nail-biter against Ole Miss in the teams' previous meeting last month, sneaking past 62-58. Will UGA repeat their success, or does Ole Miss have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Georgia have won seven out of their last 12 games against Ole Miss.