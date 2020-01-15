How to watch Georgia vs. Tennessee: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Georgia

Current Records: Tennessee 10-5; Georgia 10-5

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs will square off against the Tennessee Volunteers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum. Tennessee should still be riding high after a victory, while UGA will be looking to right the ship.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for UGA on Saturday, and boy were they were right. G Anthony Edwards (18 points) was the top scorer for the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, Tennessee escaped with a win against the South Carolina Gamecocks by the margin of a single free throw, 56-55. It was another big night for F John Fulkerson, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, UGA is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take the Bulldogs against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The Bulldogs and the Volunteers now sit at an identical 10-5. The Volunteers are 6-3 after wins this season, and the Bulldogs are 2-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Volunteers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 135

Series History

Georgia have won four out of their last six games against Tennessee.