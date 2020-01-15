How to watch Georgia vs. Tennessee: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Georgia vs. Tennessee basketball game
Who's Playing
Tennessee @ Georgia
Current Records: Tennessee 10-5; Georgia 10-5
What to Know
The Georgia Bulldogs will square off against the Tennessee Volunteers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum. Tennessee should still be riding high after a victory, while UGA will be looking to right the ship.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for UGA on Saturday, and boy were they were right. G Anthony Edwards (18 points) was the top scorer for the Bulldogs.
Meanwhile, Tennessee escaped with a win against the South Carolina Gamecocks by the margin of a single free throw, 56-55. It was another big night for F John Fulkerson, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, UGA is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take the Bulldogs against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
The Bulldogs and the Volunteers now sit at an identical 10-5. The Volunteers are 6-3 after wins this season, and the Bulldogs are 2-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Volunteers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 135
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Georgia have won four out of their last six games against Tennessee.
- Jan 05, 2019 - Tennessee 96 vs. Georgia 50
- Mar 03, 2018 - Tennessee 66 vs. Georgia 61
- Feb 17, 2018 - Georgia 73 vs. Tennessee 62
- Mar 09, 2017 - Georgia 59 vs. Tennessee 57
- Feb 11, 2017 - Georgia 76 vs. Tennessee 75
- Jan 13, 2016 - Georgia 81 vs. Tennessee 72
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Court Report: How Drew met his star
Here's the unbelievable story of Drew meeting his star player years before he became Baylor's...
-
Virginia vs. Florida State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Virginia vs. Florida State game...
-
Wisconsin tops Terps on late go-ahead 3
Brad Davison delivered for the Badgers in a big way as the Badgers beat the Terps
-
Clemson upsets No. 3 Duke
Clemson follows its first victory ever at North Carolina with an upset win over Duke
-
Colgate vs. Lafayette odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Colgate vs. Lafayette game 10,000...
-
Devon Dotson to miss KU vs. Oklahoma
The No. 6 Jayhawks will be without their leading scorer as they go on the road Tuesday night...
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday