How to watch Georgia vs. The Citadel: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Georgia vs. The Citadel basketball game
Who's Playing
Georgia (home) vs. The Citadel (away)
Current Records: Georgia 1-0; The Citadel 0-1
Last Season Records: Georgia 11-21; The Citadel 12-18
What to Know
The The Citadel Bulldogs have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the Georgia Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stegeman Coliseum. Both teams have set a high bar for this contest after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.
On Saturday, The Citadel couldn't capitalize on their home-court advantage in their season opener. They lost to the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs by a decisive 91-76 margin.
Meanwhile, Georgia gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 26 turnovers, they took down the Western Carolina Catamounts 91-72. Georgia's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Sahvir Wheeler, who had 19 points, and Anthony Edwards, who had 24 points in addition to nine boards.
Georgia's victory lifted them to 1-0 while The Citadel's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. A couple last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Georgia comes into the game boasting the 20th most points per game in the league at 91. But The Citadel enters the matchup with only 91 points allowed per game on average, good for fifth best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 25.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 25.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 164
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
