Who's Playing

Western Carolina @ Georgia

What to Know

The Western Carolina Catamounts and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at Stegeman Coliseum to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Western Carolina (11-21), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Likewise, returning after a rocky 6-26 season, UGA is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

Two last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Catamounts were 10th worst when it came to points allowed per game last year, with the squad giving up 77.3 on average. The Bulldogs had an even harder time: they ranked second worst with respect to points allowed per game last year, where the team gave up 78.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Georgia have won both of the games they've played against Western Carolina in the last eight years.