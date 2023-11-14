Who's Playing

Eastern Oregon Mountaineers @ Gonzaga Bulldogs

Current Records: Eastern Oregon 0-0, Gonzaga 1-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will host the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 14th at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Tuesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Eastern Oregon were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 21 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Gonzaga struggles in that department as they've been even better at 42 per game.

Looking back to last season, Eastern Oregon finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Gonzaga had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 26-5 record.

Eastern Oregon was pulverized by Gonzaga 120-42 when the teams last played back in December of 2022. Can Eastern Oregon avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Gonzaga won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.