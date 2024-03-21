Who's Playing

McNeese Cowboys @ Gonzaga Bulldogs

Current Records: McNeese 28-3, Gonzaga 24-6

When: Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 7:25 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 7:25 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: TBS

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

McNeese has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are set to clash at 7:25 p.m. ET on Thursday at Delta Center in a Southland postseason contest. McNeese's defense has only allowed 61.7 points per game this season, so Gonzaga's offense will have their work cut out for them.

McNeese earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They strolled past the Colonels with points to spare, taking the game 92-76.

Shahada Wells continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, scoring 27 points along with six assists and three steals. He is on a roll when it comes to steals, as he's now grabbed three or more in the last four games he's played. Javohn Garcia was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga unfortunately witnessed the end of their nine-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a 69-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Gaels. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Gonzaga has scored all season.

Despite their loss, Gonzaga saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Anton Watson, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Ryan Nembhard, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 assists.

The Cowboys pushed their record up to 30-3 with that win, which was their 19th straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.4 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to 25-7.

McNeese is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Gonzaga is a solid 6-point favorite against McNeese, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is 148.5 points.

