Who's Playing

Saint Mary's Gaels @ Gonzaga Bulldogs

Current Records: Saint Mary's 17-6, Gonzaga 16-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Saint Mary's has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Gonzaga Bulldogs will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at McCarthey Athletic Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Wednesday, the Gaels beat the Broncos 82-77. That's two games straight that Saint Mary's has won by exactly five points.

Augustas Marciulionis was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 20 points along with six assists and three steals. Another player making a difference was Alex Ducas, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga put the finishing touches on their tenth blowout victory of the season on Tuesday. They steamrolled past the Lions 92-58 at home. The win was nothing new for Gonzaga as they're now sitting on five straight.

Gonzaga's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Nolan Hickman led the charge by scoring 24 points along with five assists and two steals. It was the first time this season that Hickman scored 20 or more points. Graham Ike was another key contributor, scoring 20 points.

The Gaels are on a roll lately: they've won 14 of their last 15 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 17-6 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 16-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Saint Mary's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Gonzaga struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Saint Mary's was dealt a punishing 77-51 defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs when the teams last played back in March of 2023. Can Saint Mary's avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Gonzaga is a 4.5-point favorite against Saint Mary's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Gonzaga has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Saint Mary's.