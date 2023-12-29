Who's Playing

San Diego State Aztecs @ Gonzaga Bulldogs

Current Records: San Diego State 10-2, Gonzaga 9-3

How To Watch

What to Know

San Diego State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at McCarthey Athletic Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Thursday, the Aztecs earned a 74-60 win over the Cardinal.

Jaedon LeDee and Lamont Butler were among the main playmakers for San Diego State as the former scored 16 points and the latter scored 18 points along with four steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Butler has scored all season.

Gonzaga has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 19 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 100-76 margin over the Tigers. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 26 in Gonzaga's favor.

Gonzaga's win last Wednesday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Graham Ike, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Ike has scored all season. Braden Huff was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with nine rebounds.

The Aztecs pushed their record up to 10-2 with that victory, which was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 77.1 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 9-3 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: San Diego State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Gonzaga struggles in that department as they've been averaging 43.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

San Diego State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 3-7 ATS record.

Odds

Gonzaga is a solid 7-point favorite against San Diego State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

San Diego State won 1 game and tied 1 game in their last 2 contests with Gonzaga.