How to watch Gonzaga vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 8 Gonzaga (home) vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff (away)

Current Records: Gonzaga 1-0; Ark.-Pine Bluff 0-1

Last Season Records: Gonzaga 30-3; Ark.-Pine Bluff 13-19

What to Know

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions are staying on the road on Saturday, facing off against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at 8 p.m. ET at McCarthey Athletic Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Ark.-Pine Bluff and Gonzaga will really light up the scoreboard.

Ark.-Pine Bluff had to start their season on the road, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 70-41 punch to the gut against the South Florida Bulls. The Golden Lions were surely aware of their 21.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They steamrolled the Alabama State Hornets 95-64. Gonzaga got double-digit scores from five players: F Corey Kispert

(28), F Filip Petrusev (15), G Admon Gilder (12), G Ryan Woolridge (11), and F Drew Timme (11).

Gonzaga's win lifted them to 1-0 while Ark.-Pine Bluff's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. A pair of last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulldogs were 12th best (top 0%) in field goal percentage, finishing the 2018 season at 52.60%. But the Golden Lions held their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.50%, good for 109th in college basketball (top 9%). We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ATTSN

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 34-point favorite against the Golden Lions.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 34-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 139

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.