How to watch Gonzaga vs. Cal State Bakersfield: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

No. 8 Gonzaga (home) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (away)

Current Records: Gonzaga 5-0; Cal State Bakersfield 2-3

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the #8 Gonzaga Bulldogs. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs' scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Cal State Bakersfield hopes will continue.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 15 turnovers, the Bulldogs took down the Texas-Arlington Mavericks 72-66. Zags' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but G Admon Gilder led the charge as he had 15 points and five assists along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Cal State Bakersfield, and boy were they were right. They also played a game with a lot of turnovers (25) and lost 100-70 to the San Francisco Dons. Four players on Cal State Bakersfield scored in the double digits: G Cam Allen (15), G Justin McCall (14), G Czar Perry (12), and F Taze Moore (10).

Gonzaga's victory lifted them to 5-0 while Cal State Bakersfield's defeat dropped them down to 2-3. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Zags enter the matchup with 90.6 points per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. Cal State Bakersfield is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the 31st most points per game in the league at 82. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 141

Series History

Gonzaga won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.