Who's Playing

Grand Canyon @ Gonzaga

Regular Season Records: Grand Canyon 24-11; Gonzaga 28-5

What to Know

The Grand Canyon Antelopes and the #9 Gonzaga Bulldogs are set to clash at 7:35 p.m. ET March 17 at Ball Arena in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday the Antelopes proved too difficult a challenge. Grand Canyon captured a comfortable 84-66 win. They can attribute much of their success to guard Rayshon Harrison, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 31 points, eight dimes and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs earned some more postseason success in their contest last week. They made easy work of the Saint Mary's Gaels and carried off a 77-51 victory. Gonzaga relied on the efforts of forward Anton Watson, who had nine points and five assists along with ten boards, and forward Drew Timme, who had 18 points in addition to six rebounds.

Grand Canyon is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

A couple stats to keep an eye on: Grand Canyon have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.50%, which places them 22nd in college basketball. But Gonzaga comes into the game boasting the highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 52.90%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:35 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:35 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: tru TV

tru TV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $98.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Antelopes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.