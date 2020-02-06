How to watch Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
How to watch Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount basketball game
Who's Playing
Loyola Marymount @ Gonzaga
Current Records: Loyola Marymount 8-15; Gonzaga 23-1
What to Know
After two games on the road, the #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs are heading back home. The Bulldogs and the Loyola Marymount Lions will face off in a West Coast battle at 11 p.m. ET tonight at McCarthey Athletic Center. Zags is cruising in on a 15-game winning streak while Loyola Marymount is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.
Things were close when Zags and the San Francisco Dons clashed on Saturday, but Zags ultimately edged out the opposition 83-79. The overall outcome was to be expected, but San Francisco made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. Zags relied on the efforts of forward Filip Petrusev, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 11 boards, and forward Drew Timme, who had 19 points along with three blocks.
Speaking of close games: Loyola Marymount needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 68-67 to the Pepperdine Waves. The Lions got a solid performance out of guard Eli Scott, who had 21 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Zags is now 23-1 while Loyola Marymount sits at 8-15. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Zags comes into the matchup boasting the most points per game in college basketball at 88.6. Loyola Marymount has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with a 46.70% field goal percentage, good for 21st best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $200.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 25.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 25.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 143
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against Loyola Marymount in the last six years.
- Jan 11, 2020 - Gonzaga 87 vs. Loyola Marymount 62
- Feb 14, 2019 - Gonzaga 73 vs. Loyola Marymount 60
- Jan 17, 2019 - Gonzaga 73 vs. Loyola Marymount 55
- Mar 03, 2018 - Gonzaga 83 vs. Loyola Marymount 69
- Feb 15, 2018 - Gonzaga 76 vs. Loyola Marymount 46
- Jan 06, 2018 - Gonzaga 85 vs. Loyola Marymount 66
- Feb 09, 2017 - Gonzaga 90 vs. Loyola Marymount 60
- Jan 12, 2017 - Gonzaga 93 vs. Loyola Marymount 55
- Feb 04, 2016 - Gonzaga 92 vs. Loyola Marymount 63
- Dec 23, 2015 - Gonzaga 85 vs. Loyola Marymount 62
