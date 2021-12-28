Who's Playing

North Alabama @ No. 4 Gonzaga

Current Records: North Alabama 7-5; Gonzaga 10-2

What to Know

The North Alabama Lions will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to McCarthey Athletic Center at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The #4 Gonzaga Bulldogs should still be feeling good after a victory, while North Alabama will be looking to regain their footing.

The Lions received a tough blow this past Wednesday as they fell 75-64 to the UCF Knights. A silver lining for North Alabama was the play of guard Jamari Blackmon, who had 17 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why the Bulldogs were heavy favorites Monday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They were totally in charge last Monday, breezing past the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 95-49 at home. Gonzaga's center Chet Holmgren did his thing and had 20 points in addition to nine rebounds and three blocks.

North Alabama is now 7-5 while Gonzaga sits at 10-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Lions have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.10%, which places them fourth in college basketball. But the Bulldogs rank second in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 52.30% on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ROOT SPORTS

ROOT SPORTS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Gonzaga won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.