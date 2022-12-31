Who's Playing

Pepperdine @ No. 10 Gonzaga

Current Records: Pepperdine 7-7; Gonzaga 11-3

What to Know

The #10 Gonzaga Bulldogs are 14-0 against the Pepperdine Waves since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Bulldogs will stay at home another game and welcome Pepperdine at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won both of their matches against Pepperdine last season (117-83 and 86-66) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Gonzaga couldn't have asked for better way to wrap up 2022 than the 120-42 stomp they got at home against the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Pepperdine came up short against the Iona Gaels on Sunday, falling 76-66. Forward Maxwell Lewis (23 points) was the top scorer for the Waves.

The Bulldogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 19.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.

Gonzaga's victory brought them up to 11-3 while Pepperdine's defeat pulled them down to 7-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Gonzaga ranks eighth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 85.1 on average. Less enviably, Pepperdine is stumbling into the game with the 44th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 73.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Pepperdine.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ROOT SPORTS

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $275.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Waves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Gonzaga have won all of the games they've played against Pepperdine in the last eight years.