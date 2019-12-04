How to watch Gonzaga vs. Texas Southern: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Gonzaga vs. Texas Southern basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 9 Gonzaga (home) vs. Texas Southern (away)
Current Records: Gonzaga 8-1; Texas Southern 2-5
What to Know
The Texas Southern Tigers will take on the #9 Gonzaga Bulldogs at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McCarthey Athletic Center. Texas Southern will be seeking to avenge the 104-67 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 10 of last year.
The Tigers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Lamar Cardinals on Saturday, sneaking past 76-73.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 23 turnovers, the Michigan Wolverines took down Zags 82-64. Zags got a solid performance out of F Killian Tillie, who had 20 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Texas Southern is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.
Texas Southern's win lifted them to 2-5 while Gonzaga's loss dropped them down to 8-1. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Zags come into the game boasting the ninth most points per game in the league at 84.6. But the Tigers rank 18th in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 79.9 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington
- TV: ATTSN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 29-point favorite against the Tigers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 29-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 150
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Gonzaga have won both of the games they've played against Texas Southern in the last five years.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Gonzaga 104 vs. Texas Southern 67
- Nov 10, 2017 - Gonzaga 97 vs. Texas Southern 69
