Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Grambling State Tigers

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 4-10, Grambling State 3-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Bethune-Cook. is 2-7 against Grambling State since November of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Bethune-Cook. Wildcats will be staying on the road to face off against the Grambling State Tigers at 5:30 p.m. ET at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. The game is expected to be a close one, with the Wildcats going off as just a one-point favorite.

Bethune-Cook. is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 143.5, but even that wound up being too high. They rang in the new year with a 62-55 victory over Florida A&M on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Grambling State fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Texas So. on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 71-66 defeat to the Tigers. The over/under was set at 137 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Even though they lost, Grambling State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Texas So. only pulled down seven.

Bethune-Cook.'s win bumped their record up to 4-10. As for Grambling State, their loss was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 3-12.

Bethune-Cook. came up short against Grambling State in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 65-53. Can Bethune-Cook. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Bethune-Cook. is a slight 1-point favorite against Grambling State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 131.5 points.

Series History

Grambling State has won 7 out of their last 9 games against Bethune-Cook..