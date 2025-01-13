Who's Playing

Florida A&M Rattlers @ Grambling State Tigers

Current Records: Florida A&M 3-10, Grambling State 3-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Grambling State Tigers are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. The Rattlers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 15-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 91-57, which was the final score in Florida A&M's tilt against Southern U. on Saturday. The Rattlers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 53-26.

Meanwhile, Grambling State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell 65-59 to Bethune-Cook. The Tigers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Grambling State struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. They are winless (0-3) when they just don't pass the ball.

Florida A&M's loss dropped their record down to 3-10. As for Grambling State, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-13.

Florida A&M is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-4 against the spread).

Florida A&M came up short against Grambling State in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, falling 75-68. Can Florida A&M avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Grambling State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Florida A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Grambling State has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Florida A&M.