Jackson State Tigers @ Grambling State Tigers

Current Records: Jackson State 5-15, Grambling State 6-14

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana TV: YouTube

YouTube Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

After three games on the road, Grambling State is heading back home. They and the Jackson State Tigers will face off in a SWAC battle at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. Jackson State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Grambling State, who comes in off a win.

On Monday, Grambling State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Arkansas Pine Bluff, but they still walked away with a 81-77 victory.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Jackson State on Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 72-62 to Florida A&M.

Jackson State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Grambling State has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 6-14 record this season. As for Jackson State, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-15.

Grambling State was able to grind out a solid win over Jackson State in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, winning 70-62. Will Grambling State repeat their success, or does Jackson State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Grambling State and Jackson State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.