Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ Grambling State Tigers

Current Records: SE Louisiana 4-6, Grambling State 2-6

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The SE Louisiana Lions' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Grambling State Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. The Lions are expected to lose this one by 1.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Wednesday, SE Louisiana came up short against Louisiana and fell 68-61. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Lions in their matchups with the Ragin Cajuns: they've now lost four in a row.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 82 points the game before, Grambling State faltered in their game last Saturday. They took a serious blow against Pepperdine, falling 85-57. The match marked the Tigers' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Despite their defeat, Grambling State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Chilaydrien Newton, who posted 11 points in addition to two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Newton continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Mikale Stevenson, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds.

SE Louisiana's loss dropped their record down to 4-6. As for Grambling State, they dropped their record down to 2-6 with the defeat, which was their seventh straight on the road dating back to last season.

SE Louisiana barely slipped by Grambling State in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, winning 48-47. The rematch might be a little tougher for SE Louisiana since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Grambling State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against SE Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135 points.

Series History

Grambling State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against SE Louisiana.