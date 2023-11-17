Who's Playing

Delaware State Hornets @ Grambling Tigers

Current Records: Delaware State 0-3, Grambling 2-1

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

The Grambling Tigers will face off against the Delaware State Hornets at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Assembly Center. Delaware State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Grambling, who comes in off a win.

Grambling's and Champ. Christ.'s match on Tuesday was close at halftime, but Grambling turned on the heat in the second half with 66 points. The Tigers took their game at home with ease, bagging a 113-73 win over the Tigers. With that victory, Grambling brought their scoring average up to 86 points per game.

Meanwhile, Delaware State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took a 78-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Fightin' Blue Hens. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Delaware State in their matchups with Delaware: they've now lost four in a row.

The Tigers now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Hornets, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Grambling have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Delaware State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.