Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ Grambling Tigers

Current Records: Prairie View 5-8, Grambling 2-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Grambling is 1-9 against Prairie View since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Assembly Center. The timing is sure in Grambling's favor as the squad sits on seven straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Prairie View has not had much luck on the away from home, with six straight road losses.

After low-scoring totals in their previous three contests, Grambling brought some dynamite into their most recent matchup. They rang in the new year with a 84-72 win over the Ambassadors on Tuesday. The win was just what Grambling needed coming off of a 96-57 defeat in their prior match.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 89 points the game before, Prairie View faltered in their match on Saturday. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 79-54 walloping at the hands of the Aggies. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Prairie View has scored all season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Charles Lane Jr., who scored eight points along with three steals.

The Tigers' victory bumped their record up to 2-10. As for the Panthers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-8 record this season.

Looking ahead, Grambling is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Grambling didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Prairie View when the teams last played back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 68-64 win. Will Grambling repeat their success, or does Prairie View have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Grambling is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Prairie View, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

Series History

Prairie View has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Grambling.