Who's Playing
Southern Utah Jaguars @ Grambling Tigers
Current Records: Southern Utah 9-8, Grambling 6-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
Grambling is 8-2 against Southern Utah since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The pair will face off in a SWAC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. Grambling will be strutting in after a victory while Southern Utah will be stumbling in from a loss.
Grambling has not had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. They walked away with a 65-52 victory over the Rattlers on Monday.
Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Southern Utah's good fortune finally ran out on Monday. They fell just short of the Wildcats by a score of 83-81. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 113 points.
The Tigers are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 6-11 record this season. As for the Jaguars, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-8.
Grambling was able to grind out a solid win over Southern Utah in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 69-64. Will Grambling repeat their success, or does Southern Utah have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Grambling has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Southern Utah.
- Feb 18, 2023 - Grambling 69 vs. Southern Utah 64
- Jan 14, 2023 - Southern Utah 81 vs. Grambling 73
- Mar 10, 2022 - Grambling 60 vs. Southern Utah 58
- Feb 19, 2022 - Grambling 61 vs. Southern Utah 57
- Jan 15, 2022 - Grambling 83 vs. Southern Utah 77
- Mar 11, 2021 - Grambling 72 vs. Southern Utah 67
- Feb 06, 2021 - Grambling 72 vs. Southern Utah 69
- Jan 09, 2021 - Southern Utah 61 vs. Grambling 55
- Feb 08, 2020 - Grambling 66 vs. Southern Utah 62
- Jan 11, 2020 - Grambling 61 vs. Southern Utah 56