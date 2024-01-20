Who's Playing

Southern Utah Jaguars @ Grambling Tigers

Current Records: Southern Utah 9-8, Grambling 6-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

What to Know

Grambling is 8-2 against Southern Utah since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The pair will face off in a SWAC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. Grambling will be strutting in after a victory while Southern Utah will be stumbling in from a loss.

Grambling has not had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. They walked away with a 65-52 victory over the Rattlers on Monday.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Southern Utah's good fortune finally ran out on Monday. They fell just short of the Wildcats by a score of 83-81. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 113 points.

The Tigers are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 6-11 record this season. As for the Jaguars, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-8.

Grambling was able to grind out a solid win over Southern Utah in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 69-64. Will Grambling repeat their success, or does Southern Utah have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Grambling has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Southern Utah.