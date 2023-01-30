Who's Playing
Alcorn State @ Grambling
Current Records: Alcorn State 9-11; Grambling 13-7
What to Know
The Alcorn State Braves haven't won a game against the Grambling Tigers since Jan. 13 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. Alcorn State and Grambling will face off in an SWAC battle at 8 p.m. ET at Assembly Center. Grambling should still be riding high after a victory, while the Braves will be looking to right the ship.
Alcorn State received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 80-68 to the Southern Jaguars.
Meanwhile, the Jackson State Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Grambling proved too difficult a challenge. Grambling took down Jackson State 78-66.
Alcorn State is now 9-11 while Grambling sits at 13-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Alcorn State has only been able to knock down 38.90% percent of their shots, which is the 357th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Grambling's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.80%, which places them 11th in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Grambling have won nine out of their last 13 games against Alcorn State.
- Jan 31, 2022 - Grambling 80 vs. Alcorn State 73
- Feb 08, 2021 - Grambling 67 vs. Alcorn State 62
- Jan 12, 2021 - Grambling 79 vs. Alcorn State 74
- Feb 10, 2020 - Grambling 80 vs. Alcorn State 71
- Jan 13, 2020 - Alcorn State 87 vs. Grambling 69
- Feb 11, 2019 - Grambling 65 vs. Alcorn State 53
- Jan 14, 2019 - Grambling 77 vs. Alcorn State 42
- Feb 05, 2018 - Grambling 81 vs. Alcorn State 72
- Jan 08, 2018 - Grambling 72 vs. Alcorn State 61
- Feb 06, 2017 - Alcorn State 75 vs. Grambling 65
- Jan 09, 2017 - Grambling 67 vs. Alcorn State 62
- Feb 08, 2016 - Alcorn State 66 vs. Grambling 63
- Jan 11, 2016 - Alcorn State 69 vs. Grambling 53