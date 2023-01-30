Who's Playing

Alcorn State @ Grambling

Current Records: Alcorn State 9-11; Grambling 13-7

What to Know

The Alcorn State Braves haven't won a game against the Grambling Tigers since Jan. 13 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. Alcorn State and Grambling will face off in an SWAC battle at 8 p.m. ET at Assembly Center. Grambling should still be riding high after a victory, while the Braves will be looking to right the ship.

Alcorn State received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 80-68 to the Southern Jaguars.

Meanwhile, the Jackson State Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Grambling proved too difficult a challenge. Grambling took down Jackson State 78-66.

Alcorn State is now 9-11 while Grambling sits at 13-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Alcorn State has only been able to knock down 38.90% percent of their shots, which is the 357th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Grambling's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.80%, which places them 11th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Grambling have won nine out of their last 13 games against Alcorn State.