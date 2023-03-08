Who's Playing

Bethune-Cookman @ Grambling

Regular Season Records: Bethune-Cookman 12-19; Grambling 22-8

What to Know

The Grambling Tigers and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats are set to clash at 3 p.m. ET March 8 at Bartow Arena in the first round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

If there were any doubts why the Tigers were heavy favorites Saturday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They took their matchup against the Alabama State Hornets this past Saturday by a conclusive 69-49 score.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cookman made easy work of the Florida A&M Rattlers this past Saturday and carried off a 91-70 win.

A couple stats to keep an eye on: Grambling have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.40%, which places them fourth in college basketball. Less enviably, Bethune-Cookman has only been able to knock down 41.70% percent of their shots, which is the 32nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Grambling have won three out of their last five games against Bethune-Cookman.