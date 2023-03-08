Who's Playing
Bethune-Cookman @ Grambling
Regular Season Records: Bethune-Cookman 12-19; Grambling 22-8
What to Know
The Grambling Tigers and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats are set to clash at 3 p.m. ET March 8 at Bartow Arena in the first round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
If there were any doubts why the Tigers were heavy favorites Saturday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They took their matchup against the Alabama State Hornets this past Saturday by a conclusive 69-49 score.
Meanwhile, Bethune-Cookman made easy work of the Florida A&M Rattlers this past Saturday and carried off a 91-70 win.
A couple stats to keep an eye on: Grambling have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.40%, which places them fourth in college basketball. Less enviably, Bethune-Cookman has only been able to knock down 41.70% percent of their shots, which is the 32nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Grambling have won three out of their last five games against Bethune-Cookman.
- Feb 27, 2023 - Grambling 66 vs. Bethune-Cookman 54
- Jan 07, 2023 - Grambling 76 vs. Bethune-Cookman 70
- Feb 28, 2022 - Bethune-Cookman 69 vs. Grambling 63
- Jan 08, 2022 - Grambling 68 vs. Bethune-Cookman 66
- Nov 21, 2017 - Bethune-Cookman 87 vs. Grambling 78