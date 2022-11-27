Who's Playing

Incarnate Word @ Grambling

Current Records: Incarnate Word 3-3; Grambling 3-2

What to Know

The Incarnate Word Cardinals will take on the Grambling Tigers at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Assembly Center. Incarnate Word will be hoping to build upon the 72-62 win they picked up against Grambling when they previously played in December of last year.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Cardinals beat the Dartmouth Big Green 69-64 on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Tigers took their contest against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners on Friday by a conclusive 75-55 score.

Their wins bumped Incarnate Word to 3-3 and Grambling to 3-2. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Incarnate Word won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.