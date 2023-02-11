Who's Playing

Texas Southern @ Grambling

Current Records: Texas Southern 8-16; Grambling 15-8

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Texas Southern Tigers will be on the road. Texas Southern and the Grambling Tigers will face off in an SWAC battle at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Assembly Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Texas Southern proved too difficult a challenge. Texas Southern beat the Wildcats 69-62.

Meanwhile, Grambling didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Monday, but they still walked away with a 66-60 win.

Texas Southern is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

The wins brought Texas Southern up to 8-16 and Grambling to 15-8. Texas Southern is 2-5 after wins this season, Grambling 8-6.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas Southern have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Grambling.