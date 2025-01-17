Halftime Report

Grand Canyon and Abilene Christian have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Grand Canyon has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Abilene Christian 38-21.

Grand Canyon came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Abilene Christian Wildcats @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Current Records: Abilene Christian 8-9, Grand Canyon 11-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $16.80

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Grand Canyon Antelopes and the Abilene Christian Wildcats are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Global Credit Union Arena. The timing is sure in the Antelopes' favor as the team sits on seven straight wins at home while the Wildcats have been banged up by five consecutive losses on the road.

Grand Canyon is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Utah Valley just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Thursday. They took a 72-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wolverines. The contest marked the Antelopes' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Meanwhile, Abilene Christian suffered their closest loss since December 30, 2023 on Saturday. They fell just short of Seattle by a score of 66-64.

Grand Canyon's defeat dropped their record down to 11-5. As for Abilene Christian, they now have a losing record at 8-9.

Looking forward, Grand Canyon is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. They are a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 4-11 ATS record.

Grand Canyon came up short against Abilene Christian in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 79-73. Will Grand Canyon have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Grand Canyon is a big 14-point favorite against Abilene Christian, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Grand Canyon has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Abilene Christian.