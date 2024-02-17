Who's Playing

Cal Baptist Lancers @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Current Records: Cal Baptist 14-10, Grand Canyon 23-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Cal Baptist Lancers and the Grand Canyon Antelopes are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Global Credit Union Arena.

The experts predicted a close game on Thursday and a win for Cal Baptist, but boy were they wrong. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 69-46 punch to the gut against the Wolverines. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Cal Baptist in their matchups with the Wolverines: they've now lost five in a row.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon came tearing into Thursday's contest with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12.6 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 73-61 victory over the Trailblazers.

The Lancers have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-10 record this season. As for the Antelopes, their victory was their 14th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 23-2.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cal Baptist have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Grand Canyon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Cal Baptist beat the Antelopes 79-74 when the teams last played back in January of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Cal Baptist since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Grand Canyon has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cal Baptist.