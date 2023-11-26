Halftime Report

N. Dak. State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 40-35 lead against Grand Canyon.

If N. Dak. State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-2 in no time. On the other hand, Grand Canyon will have to make due with a 3-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N. Dak. State Bison @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Current Records: N. Dak. State 4-2, Grand Canyon 3-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

What to Know

After two games on the road, Grand Canyon is heading back home. They will take on the N. Dak. State Bison at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Grand Canyon might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Sunday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Grand Canyon found out the hard way. They took a 75-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Gamecocks. The loss was Grand Canyon's first of the season.

Despite their loss, Grand Canyon saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Gabe McGlothan, who scored 18 points along with 9 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Collin Moore was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

Meanwhile, the Bison were fully in charge on Monday, breezing past the Blue Devils 101-72 at home. With that victory, N. Dak. State brought their scoring average up to 77.5 points per game.

Their wins bumped the Antelopes to 3-1 and the Gamecocks to 5-0.

Looking ahead, Grand Canyon is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Grand Canyon have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Dak. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Grand Canyon is a big 13-point favorite against N. Dak. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Injury Report for Grand Canyon

Jovan Blacksher Jr.: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

Injury Report for N. Dak. State

No Injury Information