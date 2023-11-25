Who's Playing

Northern Dak. St. Bison @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Current Records: Northern Dak. St. 4-2, Grand Canyon 3-1

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

After two games on the road, Grand Canyon is heading back home. They will take on the Northern Dak. St. Bison at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Grand Canyon might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Sunday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Grand Canyon found out the hard way. They took a 75-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Gamecocks. The loss was Grand Canyon's first of the season.

Despite their loss, Grand Canyon saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Gabe McGlothan, who scored 18 points along with 9 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Collin Moore was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

Meanwhile, the Bison were fully in charge on Monday, breezing past the Blue Devils 101-72 at home. With that victory, Northern Dak. St. brought their scoring average up to 77.5 points per game.

The Gamecocks' win bumped their season record to 5-0 while the Antelopes' loss dropped theirs to 3-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Grand Canyon hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.2 points per game. However, it's not like Northern Dak. St. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.5 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.