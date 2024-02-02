Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Grand Canyon and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 46-41 lead against Seattle.

Grand Canyon came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Seattle Redhawks @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Current Records: Seattle 12-8, Grand Canyon 19-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

Seattle has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Grand Canyon Antelopes will face off in a WAC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Global Credit Union Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 17 to 5 on the offensive boards, a fact Seattle proved on Friday. They slipped by the Wolverines 62-61.

UT Arlington typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Grand Canyon proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Mavericks by a score of 67-61. The win made it back-to-back wins for Grand Canyon.

The Redhawks pushed their record up to 12-8 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home. As for the Antelopes, their win bumped their record up to 19-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Seattle have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Grand Canyon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Seattle is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 4-1 against the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Grand Canyon is a big 9.5-point favorite against Seattle, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

Grand Canyon and Seattle both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.