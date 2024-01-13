Who's Playing

Tarleton State Texans @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Current Records: Tarleton State 10-5, Grand Canyon 15-1

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Tarleton State Texans and the Grand Canyon Antelopes are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Global Credit Union Arena.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 19 to 8 on offense, a fact Tarleton State found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 77-63 to the Lancers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Tarleton State in their matchups with Cal Baptist: they've now lost five in a row.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon waltzed into their matchup Thursday with 11 straight wins but they left with 12. They came out on top against the Wildcats by a score of 74-64. That's two games straight that Grand Canyon has won by exactly ten points.

The Texans' defeat dropped their record down to 10-5. As for the Antelopes, they pushed their record up to 15-1 with that victory, which was their ninth straight at home.

Tarleton State took their victory against Grand Canyon in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 by a conclusive 81-62. With Tarleton State ahead 45-21 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Series History

Grand Canyon has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Tarleton State.

  • Jan 28, 2023 - Tarleton State 81 vs. Grand Canyon 62
  • Jan 15, 2022 - Grand Canyon 80 vs. Tarleton State 59
  • Jan 09, 2021 - Grand Canyon 59 vs. Tarleton State 48
  • Jan 08, 2021 - Grand Canyon 75 vs. Tarleton State 72