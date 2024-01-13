Who's Playing

Tarleton State Texans @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Current Records: Tarleton State 10-5, Grand Canyon 15-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Tarleton State Texans and the Grand Canyon Antelopes are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Global Credit Union Arena.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 19 to 8 on offense, a fact Tarleton State found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 77-63 to the Lancers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Tarleton State in their matchups with Cal Baptist: they've now lost five in a row.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon waltzed into their matchup Thursday with 11 straight wins but they left with 12. They came out on top against the Wildcats by a score of 74-64. That's two games straight that Grand Canyon has won by exactly ten points.

The Texans' defeat dropped their record down to 10-5. As for the Antelopes, they pushed their record up to 15-1 with that victory, which was their ninth straight at home.

Tarleton State took their victory against Grand Canyon in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 by a conclusive 81-62. With Tarleton State ahead 45-21 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Series History

Grand Canyon has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Tarleton State.