Who's Playing

Utah Valley Wolverines @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Current Records: Utah Valley 8-9, Grand Canyon 16-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Utah Valley and Grand Canyon are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a WAC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Global Credit Union Arena. Utah Valley is hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.

The point spread may have favored Utah Valley last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 76-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Vaqueros. Utah Valley found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 17.2% worse than the opposition.

Even though they lost, Utah Valley were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon entered their tilt with Tarleton State with 12 consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with 13. The Antelopes took their game at home on Saturday with ease, bagging a 74-48 win over the Texans. Considering Grand Canyon has won six matchups by more than 20 points this season, Saturday's blowout was nothing new.

The Wolverines have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-9 record this season. As for the Antelopes, their win bumped their record up to 16-1.

Utah Valley is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

While only Utah Valley took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, Grand Canyon is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

Odds

Grand Canyon is a big 13-point favorite against Utah Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

Grand Canyon and Utah Valley both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.